TEACHERS RESUMPTION

By Samantha Solomon

The education department has advised all the teachers throughout the country to resume work on the 23rd of January which is next Monday for the 2023 academic year.

The students will resume classes a week later which is the 30th of this month.

Minister responsible for Education Jimmy Uguro made this announcement in Port Moresby recently.

He said teachers’ postings have been released and teachers are expected to be in their respective schools for resumption of duties.

Minister Uguro said, the challenging question to our parents is, are you preparing our students to take on another academic year challenge? And to our teachers, are you prepared to teach our children from your heart?”

He further added that teaching and learning must come from the heart, that is why I am posing this question.

He also commended the government of the day for the support towards education.