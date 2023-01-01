UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS IN WHP

Governor for Western Highlands Wai Rapa said, unemployed youths in his Province will remain a key priority focus throughout his term as the governor of the province.

In an exclusive interview with EMTV recently in Port Moresby, Governor Rapa said, he will ensure Hagen is safe to attract businesses to operate in the province. In the hopes to create employment opportunities for those youths.

The increase in unemployment of youths has been an issue within the province; these youths tend to get engaged in illegal activities. Governor Rapa highlighted that this is about to change as he has plans to help the unemployed youths in his province. He will focus on improving the law and order issues.

“I want Hagen to change under my term as the Governor of the Province, I will ensure to provide the safety of the business houses so business houses will feel free to come in and do business which in term will create employment opportunities for these youths,”he said

Another plan he has is to get them engaged in sporting activities especially rugby league. Rapa also added that he will push for those unemployed youths to join the seasonal workers traveling to Australia and New Zealand.

“I have approved some of the organizing groups here so they can arrange for these youths to go to Austrailia or New Zeland as seasonal workers, if there is any blockage along the process I will push and see what I can do for them,”he said.

Rapa pledged his support is to also get these youths engaged in the SME sector and stated that under his leadership he will strictly work in collaboration with the youths so they are not left out from having a better life.