PNG FOR CHRIST PROGRAM COMMENCES

As early as six O’clock this morning, Seventh-Day Adventist Church members all around Western Highlands Province gathered to welcome the Seventh Day Adventist Church General Conference President, Pr. Ted Wilson

Among the welcome party for the arrival of the church leader was the Provincial Member for Western Highlands, WAI Rapa who waited at the Kagamuga airport to welcome him.

Upon the arrival a general salute was given to the president and the delegates that came from Port Moresby by the Mount Hagen police, where they then convoyed from the airport to Queens Park in Kimininga.

In his welcome address to the church leader, Provincial Member for Western Highlands Province, Wai Rapa says he believes in partnership with the church and expressed appreciation for basic services provided by the church such as schools and aid posts

Pr. Wilson in response expressed his gratitude, saying it was the best reception he has received so far from all his visits to different countries around the world.

It is noted that there are about 68 sites for the program in the Western Highlands Province.

The sermon that will be preached throughout the 2000 plus noted sites around the country will be based on the book of Revelation.

The church leader’s visit to Western Highlands followed the opening of the much anticipated PNG FOR CHRIST Program yesterday at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, where around 15 thousand plus men, women and children attended.

With Pr. Ted Wilson confirmed to preach in Jiwaka Province, pastors both national and international take their post at the various 2000 plus sites nationwide as preaching commences for the PNG for Christ Program this evening.