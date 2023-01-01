RABAUL INDEPENDENCE EVENT

By Royal Wasita

Once again the hard working voluntary committees of Rabaul Frangipani Festival has rolled up their sleeves to organize a fun full two days program in Rabaul on Independence weekend on the 15th to the 16th of September 2023.

Named after the frangipani flower, which was said to be the first flower to bloom after the 1937 Volcanic eruption where over 800 people died, the Frangipani Festival brings together the diverse communities of East New Britain and is the longest running PNG Festival began in 1938.

Susie McGrade the Chair lady of the Frangipani Festival said the Festival will kick off with the acknowledgment of sponsors and the guest of honour ENB Governor Michael Marum at the home of the Frangipani Festival Queen Elizabeth Park. Then followed by flag raising by students, cultural sing sings, string bands, choirs, whip cracking, Baining sing sings and many more.

Rabaul has played a significant role in Papua New Guinea and Pacific history, and is a town of endless adventure and stories of survival caused by Rabaul’s twin volcanoes of Tavurvur and Vulcan in 1994.

Festival Chairlady said she is grateful for the continued support of the ENB Governor Michael Marum who has dedicated the Rabaul Rugby League Queen Elizabeth Park for the program and also very importantly wished to thank the generous and valued sponsors who provide the finance to put on the event. She also wanted to thank her hard working volunteer committees whose commitment and efforts show true community spirit.