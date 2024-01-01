NORTH FLY DISTRICT PRESENTS DSIP REPORTS TO DIRD

By Jim John

Rural development brings services to the people for improved living, thus North Fly District in Western Province has been praised for being one of the performing districts in the country.

Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD), Secretary Aihi Vaki made this remarks after receiving the completed District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) acquittals from the district in Port Moresby recently.

District Administrator Greg Isau, District financial manageress Waneau Songoro and other senior officers were present to handover the furnished DSIP reports.

North Fly member and Shadow Minister for Mining and Environment, Conservation and Climate Change James Donald, said although it took longer than expected, he was happy that acquittals were finally put together and presented to the government department responsible in overseeing the use of public funds.

The DSIP acquittals were for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Mr Donald said North Fly would improve on their reporting performance.

“We are committed that we will improve on the reporting by doing it annually with presentation done beginning of the following year.” he said.

He further stated that North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) is committed to support health, education, agribusiness, enabling infrastructure services among others to the people of the district and Western Province.