CASKET OF LATE KAPRIS ARRIVED IN WEWAK

By Thelma Allingham

The people of Maprik District in East Sepik Province gathered in numbers yesterday afternoon at the Boram Airport to receive the casket of their late MP Gabriel Lenny Kapris.

Late MP Kapris succumbed due to health issues on the 13th of last month.

Members of Parliament from East Sepik Province joined the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Koni Iguan, PNC Party Leader Peter O’Neil and East Sepik Governor Allan Bird to welcome as well as to receive late Kapris Casket at Boram Airport.

The MP Late Kapris, was first elected as Member for Maprik Open Electorate in the seventh National Parliament (2002 to 2007) and re-elected to the eight National Parliament (2007 to 2012) and then, the eleventh National Parliament for the same seat until his untimely passing on the 13th of August, 2023.

He served as a caretaker Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Defense and Fisheries minister during then Prime Minister late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare on August 13th, 2007 and formally served as a Minister for Commerce and Industry on August 29th, 2007 until August 2nd , 2011 in the Somare-Temu Cabinet.

The Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan, officially handed over the casket of the late Kapris, to the East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, and Members of the Provincial Assembly and Provincial Administration in front of East Sepik Provincial Assembly Office.

The casket was overnight at Doctor Kambo’s residence at Wewak Hill and repatriated to Maprik this morning.

