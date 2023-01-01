PROJECT WOK ROLLED OUT FIRST OPEN PROGRAM

Responding to community demand, the Project Yumi Inc facilitated its first Project Wok Open Program this weekend in Port Moresby.

This is the 6th and final of the 2 -day intensive youth empowerment and job readiness training this year for the project as it involved former grade 12 students.

Volunteer Program Manager and Facilitator for Project Yumi, Dawn Robinson elaborated that during the course of the school programs BY Project Wok, she had received a number of requests from past 12 students expressing interest to participate in the programs.

“So based on those requests and the demand, we decided that we will hold an open program”, she said.

The program allowed applications from applicant’s that had completed their grade 12 certificates in the past few years.

The program saw a total of 56 participants, from what was noted an overwhelming response of applications within about 72 hours from the call of applications.

Sharing on the agenda, the founder and Director of Project Yumi, Renee Mero expressed that more opportunities need to be given to the youths.

She expressed that what Project Yumi is tyrying to accomplish in this case comes in very handy for a society as PNG.

To date the project has served a total of 695 youths in all this year alone through its various programs on job search strategies and employability skills, with many more demand for such programs around the country.

Dawn Robinson said the open program will carry on to next year, especially with help from supporting partners.

Supporters to the Project include IEA College of TAFE, the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Corporate sponsor, Credit Corporation.