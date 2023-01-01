WESTERN PROVINCE NEEDS IMPROVEMENT ON VITAL SERVICES

By Jim John

Western Province needs better government service delivery and infrastructure. As the country celebrates its 48 years of independence not much has been done and people are still struggling to access these services.

Most aid posts and sub-health centres in respective Local Level Government in South Fly District, Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts are run down including educational facilities.

Mokson Gihe, aged 62 from Totomatana village in Depepari station under Nomad LLG in Middle Fly District had served his people as a councilor in the last 18 years since 1997 to 2015. He mentioned that people in Depepari are in need of proper aid post and health centres including roads.

“We need these services. Much vital services have not been improved since Independence in 1975 to date,” he said.

He told EMTV News last Friday that mother’s with birth complications have been giving birth in bushes and snake bite patients have passed away due to run down health facilities there.

In recent years, more than 100 people in Depepari have died while struggling to access clinical services for medical treatment.

Mr Gihe said this include children and adults because there was no road access to Nomad and Kiunga for patients to travel.

He said Western Province and the country as a whole is not truly independent because people in rural areas are not receiving much needed services.

Another concern resident in Kiunga, North Fly District Martin Temop said nothing has been done much on health and education to serve the people.

“People are still dying at the hospital, no medicines, and no proper school facilities and after 47 years, we are still struggling. When are we going to be a developed province and country?” he questioned.

He said the Fly River Provincial Government and District leaders should reflect on what has been done and what is yet to be done so changes can take place in the province and districts.

“We are not truly independent because of the many mistakes at the political level where many resources and money which is supposed to be used for development have been misused. Transparent work must be done to change our province,” Temop said.

It is understood that the development partners within the province such as Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) PNG Sustainable Development Program (PNGSDP) and others have been supporting the Fly River Provincial Government for improved services.

People within the four districts, South Fly, Delta Fly, Middle Fly and North Fly expressed lack of cooperation and no good leadership has been affecting the development of the province, therefore, have called on all leaders to work together for change after this 48th Anniversary Independence celebrations.



