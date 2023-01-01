INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Papua New Guinea will turn 48th years of nationhood in 5 days’ time, since gaining independence in 16th of September 1975.

Leading up to the main celebration on 16th September 2023, celebrations already started around the country.

Department of Personnel Management has advised all Departmental Heads, Provincial Administrators, Heads of funded Public Authorities and all Public Servants that Friday 15th of September, 2023 has been declared a Public Holiday throughout Papua New Guinea.

The 48th Independence Day, as confirmed in the National Gazette No.775 of 2022 and Circular Instruction No.18 of 2022 is Public Holidays for 2023.

In the circular issued by the DPM, Secretary Ms. Taies Sansan has urged all government institutions to decorate their Office Buildings in Red, Black & Gold colours from the 1st of September, 2023, leading up to the Independence Day Celebrations.

Public Servants in the Nation’s Capital are encouraged to attend the Flag Raising Ceremony at the Independence Hill, starting at 5am, from which Prime Minister James Marape will deliver the 48th Independence Anniversary keynote address.

All public servants in the provinces are advised to attend and participate in the celebrations that are being organized in their respective Provinces.

All Papua New Guineans should embrace as well as respect the day by celebrating it with the red, black and gold colours and not the provincial colours.