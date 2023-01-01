PRIME MINISTER MARAPE INVITED TO ATTEND COP28

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, visited the PNG Government House this week.

Following the presentation of his credentials to the Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Ambassador Al Suwaidi had discussions with Prime Minister James Marape on strengthening ties through the negotiation of an air service agreement, increasing trade and investment in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, oil and gas sectors, and fostering cooperation in solar energy, skills development, and capacity building including others.

During their discussions Ambassador Al Suwaidi delivered the Official Letter of Invitation from the UAE Government for Prime Minister Marape to attend the 28th Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) World Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai from December 1-2, 2023.

Prime Minister accepted the invitation, recognizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing climate change. He outlined his intention to lead a delegation to Dubai for COP28, accompanied by the Ministers for Environment Conservation and Climate Change, International Trade and Investment, and Forestry.

In the forestry sector, Prime Minister aims to establish an arrangement for direct trade of timber products to the UAE market.

Recognizing the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions, Prime Minister Marape emphasized the importance of partnering with the UAE in managing carbon footprints as both countries transition toward greener economies.

Prime Minister Marape conveyed sincere gratitude to the UAE Government for successfully hosting the World Exposition in 2022 and for generously funding and providing the PNG Pavilion. This support elevated Papua New Guinea’s international standing as a business, investment, and tourist destination, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi, in response, expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality of the people of Papua New Guinea and recognized the vast potential for enduring economic trade and investment cooperation, climate change resilience, and environmental partnership between the UAE and Papua New Guinea.

This diplomatic encounter between Ambassador Al Suwaidi and Prime Minister Marape underscores the mutual commitment to deepening relations and addressing global challenges collaboratively.