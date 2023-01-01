Kiunga Sports oval came alive this week starting on Monday 18th September as thousands came to witness the different cultural groups performing their traditional dance and songs.

The five days show which will end on Friday 22nd of September 2023 is aimed at promoting culture, economics and tourism activities within the North Fly district and Western Province as a whole.

The Sel Kambang Festival was first hosted in 2018, then again in 2019 but was deferred abruptly later in the year due to Covid-19. Three years on, and the North Fly District Administration with the support of business houses and development partners and the show organising committee put together the current show.

This show is a continuation of country’s 48th Independence celebration with the presence of the security personnel being maintained since last Thursday.