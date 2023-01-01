RICE DONATION TO DISPLACED VILLAGERS

Villagers affected by the recent volcanic eruption of Mt Bagana in Bougainville continue to receive assistance as they recover as a community affected by the natural predicament.

Recently, the displaced villagers received a ton of rice that could feed over 2, 000 from Trukai Industries as donation through the Bougainville Charity Foundation (BCF) to support the organization’s disaster relief program.

President of BCF, Romulus Masiu said that the donation will feed the affected villagers in Piva, Torokina, and Wakunai.

“Trukai’s timely donation will greatly assist the people from the two Care Centres, which have become overwhelmed with the increase of displaced villagers seeking basic supplies,” Masiu said.

Trukai Industries’ CEO, Alan Preston, said that Trukai will remain committed to supporting the people of PNG.

“Trukai’s partnership with Bougainville Charity Foundation shows our long-term commitment to assisting the people of Bougainville. At Trukai we believe in helping communities impacted by natural disasters and it is during this time of need that we demonstrate our commitment to PNG,” CEO Preston said.