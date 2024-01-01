POSITIVE AWARNESS FOR CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT BETWEEN WARING TRIBES IN WAPENAMANDA TRIBAL FIGHT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa (pictured) is confident that the Ceasefire Agreement signed between the Yopo Alliance and the Palinau Alliance in the Wapenamanda tribal conflict will be positively implemented as per positive indications on the ground.

“As we are now into the second month of the Ceasefire Agreement, I have started the Ceasefire Agreement Awareness to further strengthen the observation of the ceasefire,” CSP Yakasa said.

The awareness started earlier this week at Birip in Wabag District where more tribesmen of the Palinau Alliances are living and also at Yaibos in the Middle Lai area of Wapenamanda District where most of the Yopo Alliance tribesmen are living.

“We did the third awareness yesterday at Kuimanda, amongst the Itokens and will visit Wapenamanda Station today with Raiakam in Tsak Valley scheduled for nextweek” CSP Yakasa said.

The police chief highlighted the response and feedback from both factions as satisfactory and progressive.

“They all are eagerly waiting to return to normalcy, and want peace restored,” he said.

He expressed gratitude saying both factions declared to stop fighting and start the mediation process to settle back to their original lands as soon as possible.

“There are four phases to this awareness and we will have three more to go which will include two more with the tribal leaders and one more with the people,” CSP Yakasa said.

He mentioned that the final meeting with the leaders is the final phase that will bring leaders together for the Peace Process Accord.

“I ask our concerned and smart educated Engans who are providing alot of advise on the social media to come forward, and join us and do something real to contribute towards peace in our province,” he said.

He urged the people to pray for lasting peace and permanently stop encouraging tribal fights in one way or another.

Yakasa encouraged the people to do positive things in their respective communities to bring positive changes.

He appealed to those tribal elites in authority to contribute meaningfully and do something worthwhile to positively impact the campaign to stop tribal fighting in Enga Province.

“We are putting God first in all our efforts and we belive, know and hope the Lord God Almighty is going to restore Enga, to a Enga that you and I want or desire to be,” Yakasa concluded.