CCAC STEERING COMMITTEE REAFFIRMS PRIORITY AREAS OF ACTION

As a priority area of action, TIPNG Chair and CCAC Co-Chair, Peter Aitsi emphasized on the matter of greater accountability of public funds distributed through DSIP and Public Procurement.

“our communities are victims of corrupted procurement and misused public funds, when our taxes are given to questionable contractors who mismanaged these funds and give us poor quality roads, substandard airports and incomplete maritime facilities. The flow on social impact on the lives of citizens and the additional costs incurred by business is immense,” Mr. Peter Aitsi said.

The Community Coalition Against Corruption (CCAC) convened its first steering committee meeting for 2024 this week (Tuesday 16/04/2024) at the Holiday Inn Port Moresby to set priority areas of action, which now includes DSIP and improved accountability of the distribution of Public Funds.

“The CCAC was reactivated in 2021 and came together last year notably to oppose proposals by the Government to limit media freedoms through a contentious policy. The CCAC was concerned at the threatened erosion of citizens constitutional rights by what appeared to be the Government’s bulldozing of policies and laws without proper consultation with our communities.” said Mr Neville Choi, as Media Council President and CCAC Co-chair.

The CCAC Steering Committee is co-chaired by Transparency International Papua New Guinea and the Media Council of PNG, and comprises of the Council of Churches, Catholic Bishops Conference, Trade Union Congress, Center for Environmental Law and Community Rights, Advancing PNG: Women Leaders Network, and the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The committee was appointed following a National Meeting in Lae, Morobe Province in April 2023. The meeting was attended by 46 community-based organizations and industry representatives, including the Trade Union Congress and the media, and 18 members of the Lae Chamber of Commerce & Industry representing the business sector. Participants came from all regions of Papua New Guinea.

The Steering Committee was tasked with developing a work program that can trigger action to progress the priority areas identified by the Community Coalition Against Corruption in the National Meeting.

The CCAC’s priority areas others include: