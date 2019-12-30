Police Officers Involved in Brutality Report Arrested

Four police officers allegedly involved in the Police brutality case of September along Port Moresby’s Poreporena Freeway have been arrested.

This follows an assault on a group of four men by police for alleged Drink-driving.

A video of the violent assault was filmed secretly by bystanders and posted online days following the incident.

One of the victims of the assault, identified as 23 year old – Nelson Lari from Enga province died on Saturday after frequent visit to the hospital.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, says a post mortem is required to pin down the cause of the victim’s death.

The City’s top cop spoke of the incident involving the police confirming that the officers concerned have been arrested.

The assault involved officers in the NCD command.

The September incident has taken another twist now that a death has occurred from one of those assaulted.

The viral video of the assault has promoted widespread criticism and condemnation even from the police bureaucracy.

“The command and the Commissioner’s office is aware of this and have condemned the attack,” says Zone Commander Fred Tundu.

The deceased was brought to the Port Moresby General Hospital and died in the early hours of the morning following a short illness the previous day.

His death comes three months after the incident occurred.

His family say he’s been in and out of hospital ever since and may have suffered from internal injuries from the initial assault.

Police received a petition from the victim’s family yesterday calling on police to apprehend the perpetrators involved, upgrade the charges to murder and foot funeral bills.

The NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’Dranou says the charges for the policemen involved are for assault unless and until the final post mortem report of late Nelson Lari determines otherwise.

“A post mortem is needed to determine whether he died from injuries sustained from the assault, we cannot pre-empt,” N’Dranou says.

The police boss also confirmed yesterday, that one of the officers involved in the assault has been removed from the force.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby