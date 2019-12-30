Buswara Comp Finals

The Buswara Festive games concluded with its grand final yesterday.

This is for women’s volleyball and men’s rugby league 9’s.

In the 9’s final, 9 city Warriors drew with Country Dragons after extra time with both teams agreeing to split the prize money.

The rugby league 9’s attracted quite a crowd to the field side.

On the field, major sponsor Ranger Protection security Managing Director – Billy Yalu was given the opportunity to officially kick off the Grand Final.

9 City Warriors from 9 mile in the Warriors jumper played local boys from Buswara – Country Dragons in the Tigers jersey.

It was an evenly fought match with each team playing structural footy, hard runs in each set saw each team make easy meters up another’s side of half way but it was the Warriors who tasted first blood in the corner.

Although it was not long before a response came from the Dragons.

In the second half both teams scored again to level the margin 10 apiece. The game went to extra time and with no tries scored, both settled for a draw.

The prize money was split between the two.

Prizes were given to the winners for the rugby 9s and women’s volleyball final in the evening.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby