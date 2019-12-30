Lealea LLG To Install Water Taps

The LLG ward member for Lealea village in the Motu Koita area is planning to install water taps in all houses in his area starting next year.

Currently there are 14 water taps that have been installed in three villages in the area which supplies water for almost 7000 people.

This service was made possible under the leadership of former governor of Central Province Kila Haoda, an agreement that was made between Central Provincial Government and water PNG which saw 14 water taps installed in the Papa Lealea villages.

However, over the years the water supplies were cut due to unpaid bills. But just last year, Mr Iru made an effort to get the water supply running.

“I manage with the other councillors and we knocked on doors from CPG to pay the bills”, he said.

Ward councillor Nao Iru says more water taps should be set up to cater for the increasing population.

“I will make a new agreement with the central provincial government and water PNG to put taps in all the houses so they can meet their own costs”.

He says the water taps are located in a central area were many people from the neighboring villages come to fetch water, sometimes it’s difficult for some villagers who live far, “I’ve invited a technical team from water PNG to relocate water taps into houses”, Iru said.

From the 14 taps installed only 8 are currently supplying water whilst the 6 others have not been working. This has been a challenge to the ward councilor.

By Suli Suli, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby