PNGDF ENGINEER BATTALION HAVE CEASED ROAD WORK

By Bradley Mariori

The Papua New Guinea Defense Force Engineer Battalion have ceased work on the Madang to Baiyer road project and will now hand the project over to the Department of Works and Highways (DoWH).



PNGDF Engineer Battalion Commanding Officer, Lt Col John Wani in an interview with EMTV newsroom said that the Madang to Jimi River has been completed, Hagen down to Jimi River completed and Madang to Ramu River complete.



He said there are small areas between the three mentioned areas that need to be completed.

Lt Col Wani said, they have been there for a long time and the government has directed them to remobolize and take the machineries back to Igam Barracks in Lae.



Apart from that, Lt Col Wani said, there are a couple of other projects which the Engineer Battalion is working on and they are basically working alongside companies like China Railway International, China Harbour and others.

He said they are currently involved in the Lae-Finschhafen road project and the Madang- Baiyer road which they are preparing to bring back machineries to Lae.



Lt Col Wani said, the Lae-Finschhafen road project is 75% complete.

He added that they are also in need of new machineries to carry out their work effectively because they have been using the same machineries which have aged and are not properly functioning.



He said as per the National Government’s Connect PNG Program, they as a nation builder need new equipment to help bring the government’s Connect PNG Program to fruition.