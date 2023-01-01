MALAHANG TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL OPENED THREE NEW PROJECTS

By Bradley Mariori

Three new projects were officially opened in Malahang Technical High School last Thursday.

A 4in1 classroom, a 3 bedroom teacher’s house and the newly built administration building.

Present to witness this event were Morobe Provincial Government representatives, staff and students.

School principal Mr Winstanley Toamba said that the 3 projects were funded by the Provincial government, Lae City Authority and parents of students attending the school.

Mr Toamba said one of the biggest problem faced by the school is limited spaces in classrooms, therefore with the opening of the new buildings it is a big achievement for the school.

The 4 in 1 classroom was the initiative of the Former Governor Ginson Saounu , who was also present during the opening.

Toamba said, even though they are trying to build new infrastructures at the school, the increasing number of students each year is an hindrance.



Mr Toamba apologized to the all who were present for the delay in the construction of the 4in1 building that was initiated in 2001.



The classroom was funded with a total of k450,000 by the government while the administration block was funded by the parental component fees of about 600,000 to 700,000 thousand kina.



Mr Toamba said, the administration building contains the staff room, all admin offices and conference rooms and some offices for students use for SRC operations there, with PTA functioning and guidance.