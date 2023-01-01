WORLD REFUGEE DAY CELEBRATED

World Refugee Day is commemorated annually on the 20th of June, it serves as a day to celebrate the strength and courage of people who forcefully left their homes to escape conflict and persecution.

In Papua New Guinea, the celebrations were hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG & Solomon Islands at Limana Vocational Training Centre in Port Moresby.

The purpose of this event was to commemorate and recognize the struggles that refugees around the world and PNG have gone through to seek a better life. This year’s theme was “hope away from home.”

When addressing those who were present, CBC Generel Secretary Fr Giorgio gave insights on the work that CBC has done with regards to Migrants and Refugees.

Fr Giorgio indicated that currently, there are one hundred and ten million displaced people in the world as a result of conflict.

Chanelle Taoi the protection officer of UN High Commissioner for refugees in PNG provided the statistics of refugees globally and in the country.

The celebrations saw traditional dances performed by the West Papua Community, concluding with interactive programs.

A refugee and displaced persons’ journey is a very difficult one, this day serves as a reminder to celebrate their strength and courage after being forced to flee their homes.