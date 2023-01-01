PNG POWER CEO RESIGNED

According a statement released by the PNG Power Limited Board Chairman McRonald Nale, the Chief Executive Officer Obed Batia voluntarily submitted his resignation on Monday 23rd October 2023 to the Board and the Board accepted it.

Mr Batia served PPL for 34 years and spent 13 years in executive management roles and lately become CEO for the past two years and contributed immensely to the organization.

The Board thanked Mr Batia for his service to the company and wishes him all the best in future endeavors.

In the meantime, the Board resolved to put in place an officer in charge Nehemaiah Naris to oversee operations until National Executive council make a new appointment.

Mr Naris is the incumbent deputy CEO and has 15 years of experience holding various senior management roles with Kumul Consolidated Holdings which qualifies him to act on this position.