RABAUL DISTRICT EMPOWERS LLG’S

By Wasita Royal

The Rabaul District Administration is prioritizing its four Local Level Governments (LLGs) and their wards by providing financial support of K250,000 each to facilitate the implementation of their projects and initiatives. This funding is part of a K1.4 million allocation from the 2023 District Budget, which was approved by the District Development Authority Board earlier this year.

During the district’s third quarter budget review in Rabaul, the Deputy Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Affairs, Mr Nicholas Larme, presented the K250,000 cheques to the four LLG Managers of Rabaul Urban LLG, Kombiu LLG, Balanataman LLG, and Watom LLG. Additionally, a cheque of K26,000 was handed to Balanataman LLG to purchase a land for the Malaguna No.2 community hall.

Addressing the audience during the cheque presentation, Mr Nicholas Larme emphasized the significance of empowering wards. He highlighted the need for individuals to take responsibility for their own development within their respective wards, in order to restore confidence in the government.

Mr Larme also emphasized that effective implementation of ward minimum standards, revenue enhancement and ward governance policies could only be achieved through such empowerment.

Meantime Mr John Matava, Deputy District Administrator, who represented the district administrator urged the LLGs to use the funds strictly for their intended purposes. He stated that the release of the remaining balance would be contingent upon successful monitoring of the initial allocation of K250,000.

The LLG managers expressed their gratitude for the assistance and affirmed their commitment to achieving their desired outcomes for their respective wards, while also strengthening ward focus.