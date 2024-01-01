PNG GOVERNMENT URGED TO STRENGTHEN COMMITMENT WITH JAPAN

Papua New Guinea’s Ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Sam Abal called on the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru to step up and show PNG’s commitment and its seriousness to its long-term friend and partner Japan, by urgently releasing funding and making sure PNG have its own pavilion and participate actively at the 2025 Osaka World Expo in Japan.

He made his statement in a recent meeting with Minister Maru.

Minister Maru confirmed that funds have not been released as yet for the Department of International Trade and Investment to enable PNG’s participation in the upcoming 2025 Osaka World Expo in Japan.

Although a funding of K5. 6 million kina has been approved by the National Executive Council on the 31st of October 2023.

Maru assured Ambassador Abal that he would be writing to the Prime Minister & Treasurer, James Marape to immediately release the funding.

Maru further added that the Department of International Trade and Investment Acting Secretary Jacinta Warakai-Manua and her team will accompany Ambassador Abal to Osaka by the first week of March this year.

This would be to visit the organizers and confirm PNG’s attendance and participation.

The 2025 Osaka World Expo is Japan’s premier event. PNG being a traditional partner to Japan, will be participating in the Expo.