OTML COMMITTED TO SUPPORT SERVICES IN WESTERN PROVINCE

By Jim John

The Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) is committed to support services in Western Province.

These services include training, local business, dividends, Tax Credit Scheme (TCS) projects, capacity building, economic and social development programs and employment opportunity.

OTML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kedi Ilimbit revealed this during the official launching of the Tabubil-Telefomin-Oksapmin road recently.

He thanked the Western leaders and the people of Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) villages, all employees of OTML including contractors for their collective efforts in maintaining the mining operations to ensure continuity of these services in the province.

“With the mine life extension and under TCS, 0.75% was charged before. This has been changed to 2% when Marape and Rosso formed the government to provide services to resource owners.” Ilimbit said.

Mr Ilimbit explained that OTML would spend about K66 million through the TCS for service delivery this year 2024.

He said, “Next few years up to 2027 and 2029, through TCS the company would spend about K600 million to connect Western Province.”

In 2022, the company signed a K50 million project agreement with China Railway Construction Engineering Group Limited for upgrading and sealing of roads in the province.

OTML has also supported the Department of Works in the province to seal Daru town in South Fly District as well as the Kiunga-Tabubil highway road sealing in the North Fly District.