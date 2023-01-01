PNG COFFEE STAKEHOLDERS IN AUSTRALIA FOR EXPO

Nine coffee stakeholders from Papua New Guinea are participating at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo (MICE) that started today and will end on Saturday, the 19th of this month.

Supporting the participants is the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC).

CIC Chief Operations Officer Steven Tumae highlighted that Australia is the traditional market for Green Bean (GB) coffee exports and it is only right that PNG coffee is promoted through this international event, to create a platform for PNG coffee stakeholders to interact with users of coffee.

He added that Australia is a traditional market and one of the top four importing countries of PNG Green Bean Coffee.

In 2021, PNG exported 749,035 GB bags. Of these the top three were Germany 22%, USA 19% and Australia 17%. Australia imported 97,374 GB bags and of this, 13% A Grade compared to 59% of Y3 coffee.

Tumae said, as CIC is responsible for providing leadership and services for the coffee industry in Papua New Guinea, it is pleased to be supporting this international event with the support of the Australian Government through the Australia PNG Economic Partnership (APEP) program.

He affirmed that the new PNG Green Bean Standards places more emphasis on the quality of coffee.

“In this regard, there is potential for our coffee stakeholders to tap into the Specialty Market in Australia,” he expressed.

Tumae said the specialty market is an opportunity that PNG coffee industry could tap into and together with partners such as APEP.