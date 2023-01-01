NCD TO FACE WATER RATIONING DURING THE WEEKEND

Residents of the National Capital District will face water rationing this weekend due to maintenance work that will take place under the Rouna 1 Rehabilitation Project.

This was affirmed by PNG Power Limited (PPL).

The maintenance work will begin from 12.00 am on Saturday, the 19th of August to 12.00 am on Monday, 21st of August this year, and will affect the water supply in NCD.

PPL assured anticipation that the power supply in NCD will not be affected.

As part of the Port Moresby Grid Development Project, the work is deemed critical as it involves cutting and blanking off the current shared pipeline between PPL and Water PNG after the Rouna 1 and 3 head-pond.

Once the pipeline is cut and separated, Water PNG will have a dedicated pipeline to supply water to its water treatment facility at Mt. Eriama uninterrupted.

Any planned maintenance works by PPL at Rouna 1 and 3 will not affect the water supply to Water PNG and Port Moresby city residents in future following this maintenance work.

PPL is working closely Water PNG to ensure this planned work is undertaken and completed on time.

Meanwhile, Water PNG yesterday sent an SMS blast notifying city residents to expect a complete water shut down from the 18th to the 20th of this month.