HISTORICAL HAGEN SHOW RECEIVES SPONSORSHIP

This year marks the 9th consecutive year in which Trukai Industries Limited has supported the country’s historical cultural show dating back to the early 60’s.

Trukai Industries Limited has given K10,000 in sponsorship and 100 bags of 10kg Roots Medium Grain towards this year’s 62 nd Hagen Show in Mount Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

Hagen Show Manager, Laurence Pena, thanked Trukai Industries for its continued support throughout the years, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to preserving local Papua New Guinean culture.

Trukai Industries’ Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said, “cultural events such as the Hagen Show is a great way to showcase our proud culture and heritage. Additionally, times are tough so events such as these cultural shows brings together corporate businesses like Trukai, tourists both local and international and SMEs to support local economies demonstrating community spirit and unity – this is something Trukai is proud to support.”

The two-day weekend cultural show will commence (tomorrow) Saturday 19th August and conclude on Sunday 20th August.

Trukai Industries will have a booth set up for rice sampling as well as fun games such as the Trukai Quiz and Pass the Ball, which has always been one of the crowd favorites.