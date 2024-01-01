PNG BOXING UNION TRIAL MATCHES

By JAMES GUKEN

Papua New Guinea Boxing Union is set to host trial matches on March 1st at the Sir John Guise indoor complex stadium in Port Moresby.

These matches are aimed to identify boxing talents who will represent PNG in the upcoming sporting events.

Provincial teams from National Capital District (NCD), Central, Milne Bay, Gulf, East Sepik, and Eastern Highlands Provinces will participate in the competition.

Junior Kauko Raka, Director of NCD Amateur Boxing, expressed gratitude to PNG Boxing Union President Dr. Gideon Kendino and his team for organizing the event. He also thanked sponsors for their support.

Raka, speaking on boxing’s competency level in PNG highlights the importance of more provinces taking part in boxing to boost boxing.

This initiative also serves as a pathway to develop boxers in Papua New Guinea and is part of the Go Rural To Go Global Program’s strategy underpinned by the PNG Sports Foundation.