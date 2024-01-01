AIR NIUGINI FLIGHTS DELAYED

This morning Air Niuigini passengers have been left stranded at the Jackson’s Airport after their flights were delayed.

Air Niugini released a statement to inform the general public and the passengers that, “Inclement weather has hampered restoration of services this morning, in Port Moresby.”

“Air Niugini flights are not grounded but services have been delayed and will be restored and resolved in a timely manner. Again, we thank our valued passengers and traveling public for their patience.

“Air Niugini would like to reassure members of the traveling public that issues around jet fuel supply are being appropriately contained, contrary to what is being communicated across various social media platforms.

“Air Niugini is working with jet fuel suppliers to ensure that fuel supplies remain compliant and within specifications.

“At Air Niugini, we are committed to providing safe, reliable, and competent air travel experiences for our passengers,” Air Niugini stated.

Air Niugini appreciates the patience of its valued customers and passengers as they work around to restore the normal operations across their domestic network.