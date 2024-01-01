PNG AIR FLIGHTS DISRUPTED DUE TO LOW FUEL SUPPLY

The Airline operator PNG Air regretfully inform their customers and travelling public that as a result of the stop fuel supply notice issued by Puma Energy, their daily business operations are affected.

Puma Energy will not supply fuel anymore due to the issue being faced with Forex and BSP about to cease its account.

“Puma is no longer supplying PNG Air directly. Fuel at reduced levels is being made available by Pacific Energy in Port Moresby only. PNG Air is unable to access fuel in any port other than Port Moresby. The situation has impacted our schedule integrity. There is no optics on an end date to the fuel crisis,” PNG Air stated.

“We have now been forced to drop our Regular Passenger Transport schedules to reflect significantly reduced fuel availability. This is a direct consequence of PUMA’s decision to withdraw supply.”

“Scheduling decisions will be driven by fuel availability without compromising operational safety.”

“PNG Air is committed to supporting our national interest by continuing to service resource centre operations through our Simberi and Lihir networks.”

PNG Air stated that, they will not be responsible for accommodating disrupted passengers as limited fuel allocation throughout their network however their Call Centre team will be in contact with customers who have purchased tickets for travel.

“At this time, refunds are not possible. Impacted customers will be rebooked.”

“Passengers will be updated continually regarding their flights.”

PNG Air sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused.