FIRST GOLD BAR PRODUCED AT POGERA GOLD MINE AFTER ALMOST 4 YEARS OF CLOSURE

By Mortimer Yangharry

The first gold bar production took place at the Pogera gold mine today after the mine restarted its operations late last year since its closure on April 2020.

Prime Minister Hon.James Marape was present inside the production area at the Pogera gold mine to witness the pouring of the first gold into a standard, gold bar.

Accompanying him was the Minister for Mining, Muguwa Dilu along with Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem and Provincial Member for Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas.

Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem was proud to be part of what he called an historic occasion and is optimistic for the newly created district to meaningfully participate from the spin off benefits.

MP Akem expressed that Pogera gold mine has been operating since 1989 but hasn’t significantly contributed to the socio-economic growth of the Lagaip District.

It is the MP’s determination and commitment to ensure the maiden district activity participate in the spin off benefits from the Pogera gold mine.

He has set plans in place through the Lagaip District Development Authority (LDDA) to supply the mine with fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. Small Medium Enterprise (SME) owners and village based entrepreneurs are urged to venture into business as he is willing to assist them accordingly.

Akem expressed confidence of greater development for the Lagaip District and the host Paiela-Pogera District, along with Enga Province as a whole.