STUDENTS PEACEFUL PROTEST

By Bradley Mariori

More than 100 tertiary students from Morobe province held a peaceful sit in protest this morning because of non-payment of fees through the provincial government’s Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

No payments were made for tertiary institutions while registrations have been closed for most schools and for continuing students, there are still outstanding fees from last year which was yet to be paid through the Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

Students from the University of Technology, Balob Teachers College and National Polytechnic Institute of PNG sat in a peaceful protest on behalf of all the tertiary institutions demanding answers from the provincial government.

They are still waiting for the relevant authorities to address them.