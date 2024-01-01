Breaking News Education Life Momase News News Bulletin Politics

STUDENTS PEACEFUL PROTEST

by Thomas Huliambari0171

By Bradley Mariori

More than 100 tertiary students from Morobe province held a peaceful sit in protest this morning because of non-payment of fees through the provincial government’s Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

No payments were made for tertiary institutions while registrations have been closed for most schools and for continuing students, there are still outstanding fees from last year which was yet to be paid through the Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

Students from the University of Technology, Balob Teachers College and National Polytechnic Institute of PNG sat in a peaceful protest on behalf of all the tertiary institutions demanding answers from the provincial government.

They are still waiting for the relevant authorities to address them.

Related posts

Lands Department Holds Service to Start Working Year

EMTV Online

If I was the Prime Minister: Namah

EMTV Online

Crashed Indonesian plane was carrying nearly $500,000 in cash

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!