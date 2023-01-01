PM CONDEMNS KIDNAP

By: Lindy Suharupa

Prime Minister James Marape has condemned in the strongest term possible the kidnapping of Archaeologist Bryce Baker and his Assistants by criminal elements at Fogomaiyu Village in Mt Bosavi almost a week ago.

Mr Marape explained that the release of hostages is just the first phase of the operation.

Police are still on the ground and will carry out the second phase to see that all these criminal elements are captured and face the full force of the law.

When news of arrival of the hostages hit, the local media including Australian High Commissioner Jon Philps and New Zealand High Commissioner Philip Taula and anxious family members were all at the Apec Terminal to receive the Professor and two PNG Assistants on Sunday afternoon, 26th February, 2023.

Mr Marape bluntly clarified that this is just the beginning and police operations will continue into further apprehending the criminals involved in the kidnap.

“The first stage of the operation has been concluded. The second stage is simple; those criminals must turn themselves into the hands of police.

“Make it easy for yourselves and the communities up there. Police will still be in pursuit”, said Prime Minister James Marape.

Mr Marape has assured the families of Professor Baker and his PNG Assistants that justice will still be served.

“The horrendous experience these four captives went through is a story that I do not want any friends (similar) to experience in the future.

“And so, we will not rest, this is just the first phase of the operations. Second phase continues, third phase continues,” said Mr Marape.

More so, Police Commissioner David Manning did not fully disclose the nature of rescue operations, he said several attempts were made in negotiating until the final release yesterday morning

“This is an ongoing operation in the last six days.

“In the last twenty-four hours, we were able to re-establish communication with the captives through intermediary and we attempted yesterday to negotiate the safe release that had some complications.

“We attempted again this morning (Sunday) and we succeeded,” Police Commissioner David Manning said.

Commissioner Manning further added that while they had the resources to attempt a rescue, to them, the best way was to negotiate the release first before any force could be applied, resulting in the successful release of the remaining three hostages yesterday.

When asked if a ransom was given for the release of the hostages, Commissioner said, “there was a component that required some payment, yes!”