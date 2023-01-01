KRANGET INCIDENT

By Edson Kuso

Two people have been hospitalised and a boat skipper is locked up at the Jomba police station in Madang following a boat accident.

The skipper was drunk while transporting passengers between Biliah Island and Madang town when the boat, said to be overload capsized just outside the Madang harbour.

Other boats saw what happened and went to their rescue.

The skipper identified as RENARD SAKI of Karanget Island while under the influence of alcohol operated a 40 HP 23 footer boat when it capsized.

One of the victim, a female from Begesin village is in critical condition while the other male victim has recovered.