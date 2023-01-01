PRIME MINISTER COMMEND DEPUTY PM

Prime Minister James Marape before travelling to Libreville, the Republic of Gabon in Central Africa to attend the One Forest Summit, took the opportunity to recognize the leadership of his Deputy, the Honorable John Rosso, who took full charge of resolving the fuel crisis last week, and also exerted strong leadership in addressing the hostage situation last week.

“I want to place on record my appreciation of the exemplary leadership displayed by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Honorable John Rosso, under whose stewardship in my absence last week, helped resolve the fuel crisis and took the first steps in initiating the rescue operation for hostages last week.”

Prime Minister said while he is away or out of the country, the government will continue to function and deal with the management of the economy, our law-and-order situation, and our education and health situation under the leadership of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“The Deputy Prime Minister maintains the Office of the Prime Minister and takes charge of the NEC. He continues to keep Ministers accountable to the legal, policy and administrative mandates bestowed upon them as Ministers. He takes full carriage of all Prime Ministerial responsibilities, in association with the Ministers as well as head of the Public Service.”

PM Marape said the system of government and departmental structures has been designed in a way that it can function to carry out its roles and responsibilities in the absence of the Prime Minister.

“Government is on top of all activities. The Prime Minister does not take the system away when he is not in the country. When the Prime Minister travels, he travels on his own, but the system and the team are at work.”

“The Chief Secretary is at work. All Departments and agencies are at work. The country and the government agencies are functioning.”

PM Marape added that they are doing everything possible to address all the issues we have in our country.