PLANNING IS IMPORTANT FOR EFFECTIVE DEVELOPMENT

Development plans are intended to guide districts and provinces on a path of sustainable economic growth, and having an evenly distributed development or services to improve the quality of life for the people in the rural areas.

This was highlighted by the Department of Implementation & Rural Development (DIRD) Secretary Aihi Vaki during the Wau Waria District Development forum hosted by the District and the Consultative Implementation & Monitoring Committee (CIMC) in Wau, Morobe province recently.

Mr Vaki said planning is very important to capture people’s need because the government is frontloading huge development grants of more than K1.2 billion in the form of Service Improvement Program (PSIP & DSIP) to sub-nationals to distribute evenly for basic services.

He reiterated that the plans should be in line with the national plans such as Vision 2050, PNGDSP 2010 – 2030 and MTDP IV which is going to be launched soon.

“Development priorities for the district, which are supposedly initiated through a bottom up planning approach, are captured and reflected in the rolling Five Year Development Plan in consultation with stakeholders, and this forum is the way forward, and I congratulate Wau Waria district for the initiative,” Vaki said.

Mr Vaki stressed that as DIRD being the mandated government agencies to facilitate, monitor and coordinate SIP programs around the country, have sighted that districts and provinces continue to receive SIP funding despite not reporting on previous years implementation, budget resolutions, meeting minutes and project documents that were not aligned to the province or district plans.

“The district development plan must clearly identify the projects under various sectors and costs involved so that the implementation of the plan is realistic.

“Wau Waria will receive K50 million whilst District Support Grants, a K2.5 million over the five year period. That entirely depends on the cash flow. This alone is not enough to fund the five year district development neither plan nor development aspirations of the district. District should strategize on using these funds to solicit support from other GoPNG programs, development partners or investors for value added and economic of scale,” Vaki said.

Mr Vaki told the participants that as far as the national government is concern, the SIP program is here to stay, all they want is sub-national administrations and stable political leadership required to deliver basic services based on five year development plans and good decisions.

He also highlighted that violating of the Administrative Guidelines and Financial Instruction by not submitting acquittal reports, development plans and budgets raises serious concerns.