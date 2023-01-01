SEPIK RIVER CROCODILE & ARTS FESTIVAL REGISTERED WITH NCC

The Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival is now formally registered under the National Cultural Commission (NCC), as an event.

Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard and the NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda, presented a certificate to the Sepik River Crocodile & Arts Festival (SRCAF) committee yesterday in Port Moresby to officially recognized it.

It is a milestone achievement for the festival committee as they were hosting the event for more than 10 years since it was first held in 2007 without recognition and support from the NCC.

Minister Leonard highlighted that the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival doesn’t receive support from the National Cultural commission as it was not recognized but now it was recognized and NCC will continue to support the event.

“I now declare that Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival is officially and formally recognized as an event under the National Cultural Commission” Minister Leonard said while presenting the certificate to the SRCAF committee.

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda reaffirms the Minister’s words and pledged a K10, 000 funding support from the NCC towards staging the 2023 festival next month.

Minister Leonard pointed out that the Crocodile was important to the Sepik River people as crocodile has a special bond with the people hence this event has to be supported in preserving the culture.

The Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival Committee Jacob Marek, was delighted to receive the certificate and the funding support on behalf of the committee and acknowledged everyone.

“A milestone achievement for the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival and I thanked all the sponsors for supporting us in the last 15 years” Marek expressed.

Mr Marek said sponsors are coming on board again and preparations are well underway to stage the 15th Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival on the 5th -7th of August 2023 at Ambunti station in Wewak, East Sepik province.