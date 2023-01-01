CLASSROOM OPENING

By Jim John

Students from the Kiunga Town Primary School in North Fly, Western Province will have access to a new duplex classroom which was opened last Friday.

The school administration has taken this initiative to ensure students sit in good learning facility for better education.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the school head teacher Mr William Raim said the number of students enrolled this year has increased to over 1,500 hence, establishing such facility will cater for the increasing number of students.

Mr Raim said parents components of K27,000.00 have been used together with the TFF fund has helped completed the building costing over K245,000.00 considering the material costs and electrical work.

This Primary School like other schools in Western Province has been educating more than 20- thousand (20,000) students since its establishment at the heart of Kiunga town in early 1980’s.

The head teacher added that shaping the future of children in North Fly and Western Province as a whole needs improvement on educational facilities so that teaching and learning can continue to educate the students.

Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development James Donald officially opened the classroom and assured the students, teachers and parents that North Fly District Development Authority will continue to work closely with the Fly River Provincial Government so that quality education is delivered in the district.

Mr. Donald has also encouraged students to take ownership of such facility so that teaching and learning can be done in conducive environment.