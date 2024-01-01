ESPHA PARTNERS WITH CATHOLIC HEALTH SERVICE

The East Sepik Provincial Health Authority and the Catholic Health Services have joined hands to deliver better health services to the people of East Sepik province.

During the signing of the partnership this week, ESPHA CEO Mathew Kaluvia acknowledge Catholic Health Services and other partners such as Christian Health Services, who manages over 70 health facilities in East Sepik.

“These are important partners, we would like to work closely with and there are unreachable places where government health services don’t reach, we have church health services available to serve our people,” Kaluvia said.

The CEO also appreciated the necessary support provided by the church health services in terms of data and statistics that assisted in the efficiency healthcare delivery in the province.

“We have a lot of work to be done to improve most of our indicators. We are still failing in some areas and this MoA is the way forward in collaboration so we can help each other,” CEO Kaluvia expressed.

Diocesan Health Manager, Sr. Anna Sanginawa of Wewak Diocese revealed that they are excited as this partnership will further improve the delivery of health services.

“On behalf of the Catholic Health Services and the Bishop, we are looking forward to this partnership, to work together in delivering healthcare services especially to the people in remote rural areas and this agreement is going to help us achieve tangible outcomes in health service delivery,” Sr. Anna said.

Additionally, the ESPHA is expecting to sign similar partnership agreement with the Christian Health Services in this month as well. This will enable ESPHA to collaborate more effectively with both Catholic Church Health Services and the Christian Health Services to boost improvements in Health service delivery in East Sepik.