LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT CORPERATION RECEIVED CATTLE

By Louis Maingu

Livestock Development Corporation has gone into the second phase of shipping the second batch of Cattle from Lae to Central Province in Rigo District.

The first batch of cattle were shipped towards the end of last year and are now at the Launakalana estate in Goulubu Village.

Once a thriving industry in PNG, Livestock has been abandoned for many until the revival three years ago by the Livestock Development Corporation under the National Cattle Breeding Program.

This was expressed by the Managing Director for Livestock Development Corporation, Terry Koim.

He said his team is very happy to receive the 165 cattle safely on the shores of Keapara village.

Managing Director Koim says LDC will herd the 300 plus cattle in the 4000 hectors ranch in hope to increase their numbers to 1000.

Additionally, Mr. Koim also encouraged local farmers in central province and other parts of the country to work together in promoting the livestock industry.

Meanwhile, Livestock Development Corporation has been working to achieve the Medium-Term Development Plan for the livestock sector in the county. Director Koim said the government intervention program is reviving the livestock industry in PNG, adding that without the Government intervention program, the project would not expand.