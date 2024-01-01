WAU-WARIA YOUTHS ACQUIRE SKILLS FROM BUTCHERY SCHOOL

Pictured: Youths doing practical butchery demonstration supervised by Garry Bitzs at the Madang Butchery (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

Nineteen (19) youths from the recently created Wau-Waria District of Morobe Province passed out from the Madang Butchery with the necessary skills and expertise to perform the tasks of a butcher.

Pioneer Wau-Waria Open MP Marsh Narewec sincerely acknowledged the successful completion undertaken by these youths.

He highlighted that the Wau-Waria District Development Authority (WWDDA) will organize their formal graduation event in Wau where WWDDA will buy cow, pig and chicken for the newly trained butchers from the district to demonstrate their skills in front of people of Wau-Waria and Morobe Province as a whole.

He further acknowledged Garry Bitzs of Madang Butchery for the practical skills training and related methods/procedures in eventually becoming a professional butcher.