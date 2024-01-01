MAJOR DRUG BUST IN MANUS PROVINCE

By: Wasita Royal

Officers from the Special Services Division (SSD) and a Local Reserve Police Officer have arrested a man from Goroka in Manus Province with a large quantity of drugs.

The suspect, Alex Fred a 31-year-old male from Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province was arrested and charged yesterday Friday the 10th of May for being in possession of cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of Cannabis (Marijuana) under section 3 1 (d) of the Dangerous Drug (Amendment) Act 20/21 (Chapter 228) and is detained in the cell.

The cannabis was transported in on Thursday the 9th from Madang on a boat.

Acting on intelligence, the officers apprehended the suspect at Ward 1 in Lorengau while patrolling between 8am and 10 am, seizing 2 rainbow bags and 1 small white blah containing marijuana clamps weighing over 25 kilograms (25.38kg).

The suspect is facing charges of possession of marijuana and drug trafficking which has a street value of over K100, 000.

Provincial Police Commander for Manus Senior Inspector Maureen Undaba hailed the operation as a major success.

“This is a very successful mission, as drug smuggling into Manus has been ongoing for some time now,” she said.

“I am appealing to the people of Manus to abstain from such practices and report any smuggling or trades to the Police immediately,” Senior Inspector Maureen added.

“I commend my officers for the exceptional work they have done in this operation,” she said.

The arrest and seizure are a significant step toward combating drug trafficking in Manus Province and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The Police are continuing their investigations to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation.