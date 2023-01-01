GOVERNMENT WILL EMPOWER PUBLIC SOLICITOR TO ASSIST STUDENTS AND PUBLIC

The Government is looking into strengthening the Office of the Public Solicitor to assist aggrieved students and members of the public to challenge government decisions they feel have contravened the Constitution or the laws of the country.

Prime Minister James Marape revealed this in Parliament yesterday saying his government is looking at this avenue to help students file their complaints and seek legal interpretation on new government decisions they felt were against national interest.

PM Marape was responding to a question raised by Member for Nipa-Kutubu Dr Billy Joseph who asked if there were any measures available to help students raise their points to prevent them from resorting to civil unrest and destruction of property.

“The Judiciary remains in the country as our place of dispute resolution, while the Office of the Public Solicitor has the constitutional role to attend to civil matters,” said PM Marape.

“We are looking into a policy to empower this office to continue to become a conduit to the public, including the student body.

“If the students feel that the National Government has made a decision that is contrary to the laws, the Constitution, or not in the interest of the country, this legal avenue is available for them to turn to the Courts to seek address.

“WhatsApp, Facebook, or public protest will not truly resolve any of your issues.

“The court is the place where you can go to, to amicably settle your grievances, and we are looking at making this available soon,” said PM Marape.