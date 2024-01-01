BSP SUPPORTS HIRI MOALE FESTIVAL

BSP Financial Group Limited presented K100,000.00 to support the Hiri Moale festival this year.

The presentation of the K100,000.00 cheque was done yesterday to the festival’s organising committee at Ravalian Haus in Port Moresby by BSP Group Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson.

“BSP has a long tradition of supporting cultural activities not only in Papua New Guinea, but throughout our Pacific wide community. Festivals such as Hiri Moale are an important way to bring people together and to promote tourism.

“The festival provides an excellent platform for people to not only share their culture and traditions, but also pass them down to the next generation. We congratulate the organisers on reaching this important milestone and wish them all the very best with this year’s event,” BSP Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson said.

Present to receive the cheque on behalf of the event organising committee was Mrs Molly O’Rourke accompanied by 2023 Hiri Hanenamo, Miss Kimjosh Damuri.

The Hiri Moale Festival has its roots in the traditional trade voyages that took place between the Motuan people of the Central Province and the people of the Gulf Province. The festival is a celebration of Motuan culture and features a range of activities, including traditional dances, canoe races, and handicraft displays.

This year marks fifty years of the inaugural event under the leadership of Janetta Douglas, one of the earliest promoters of PNG as a tourism destination and worked tirelessly to preserve the cultural heritage of its people.