DISBURSEMENT OF WARD SERVICES IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM FUNDS FOR ALOTAU DISTRICT

Pictured: Alotau Open MP Ricky Marris (left) presenting a cheque of K10,000 each to some of the ward councilors of the Suau LLG last week. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Alotau District Development Authority (ADDA) has started disbursing K250,000 as developmental grants to each of the seven (7) local level governments under its Ward Services Improvement Program (WSIP).

ADDA Chairman and local MP Ricky Morris is committed to ensure development grants reach each of the wards throughout the Alotau District in Milne Bay Province.

The People’s National Congress (PNC) strongman, who is also the Shadow Minister for Provincial, Local Level Government Affairs, Fisheriers and Marine Resources, announced that the 157 council wards in his electorate will receive K10,000 each during his term in office which is a first of its kind in the district.

The Opposition MP highlighted that the purpose of the Ward Services Improvement Program is to support the work of ward councils and enable them to continue their efforts in implementing the housing scheme launched by the local MP recently.

The Alotau District Development Authority passed a resolution to allocated K250,000 to the

Suau LLG last week which was presented by the ADDA CEO Wilson Hilary and witnessed by the local MP.

First Secretary to Alotau Open MP Thomas Magiuli revealed that from the 28 council wards within the Suau LLG, three wards were already allocated K10,000 each last year during the drought as relief support with the remaining 25 wards receiving their share of K10,000 each as of last week.

“These 3 wards were Suau Island, Bonarua and Baibaisiga wards,”Magiuli said.

The ADDA also allocated two(2) chainsaws to each ward in the Suau LLG to execute the rural housing project introduced recently.

Local MP Ricky Morris appealed to the wards to take responsibility and good ownership of the chainsaws and use the development funds wisely in developing their communities accordingly moving foward.

“The rural housing scheme project will greatly benefit families in local communities that are struggling to build decent housing,” Morris said.

The first term MP urged all the ward councillors to keep record and acquit the funds allocated as to how the funds were spent in improving their wards for transparency and accountability purposes.

Alotau District shares provincial border with thr Oro and Central Provinces. It comprises 7 LLGs and 157 wards as listed below;

1. Alotau Urban LLG (6 wards – the district seat).

2. Daga LLG (18 wards)

3. Huhu LLG (29 wards)

4. Makamaka LLG (27 wards)

5. Maramatana LLG (19 wards)

6. Weraura LLG (30 wards)

7. Suau LLG (28 wards)