OK TEDI CONTINUES TO TRAIN GRADUATES

By Jim John

The Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) recently welcomed 16 new intakes under its Graduate Development Scheme (GDS) Program.

The cohort completed their respective university programs in 2023 and was selected after meeting the GDS program entry requirements.

OTML’s General Manager Social Performance and Sustainability, Jesse Pile, welcomed the intakes and urged them to grab this opportunity with open arms.

“We have a high calibre of technically skilled people. Depending on what department you are attached with, you will be working with highly specialised people. Embrace the opportunity by learning from them,” said Mr Pile.

He added that there is a professional career pathway within OTML through the GDS program and highlighted that the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilimbit is a product of the GDS program.

“Our current Managing Director and CEO is a product of the GDS program including other managers and general managers. So it’s a great program to be a part of,” Pile said.

The 2023 cohort includes 10 graduates from the Papua New Guinea University of Technology, four from the University of Papua New Guinea and two from the Divine Word University. They represent disciplines in Accounting, Human Resource Management, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Geology, Mining Engineering, Mineral Processing, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information & Communication Technology, and Applied Physics and Instrumentation.

So far, OTML has trained 590 graduates under its GDS program since 1988.