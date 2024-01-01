MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR TOROWA LUTHERAN SUB HEALTH CENTRE

Vital basic Medicines, Pharmaceuticals and Health Workers gear along with 20 donated Mattresses were delivered to Torowa Lutheran Sub Health Centre recently.

The vital medical supplies arrived from India last week and were sent directly to Torowa to beef its service for the people.

The 20 mattresses were donated by L&C Pacific Trading from the Chan Family in Lae.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen whilst thanking the Chan Family for their kind gesture said such initiatives by the business community in Lae is greatly appreciated.

“The patient’s at Torowa are being served and admitted to beds only, therefore this assistance will go a long way to provide a better health service,” Pelgen said.

MP Pelgen stated that the Medicines and Pharmaceuticals were ordered from India through an arrangement by Nawaeb District Development Authority (DDA) and was approved by the PNG Medical Board.

Officer in Charge of Torowa Lutheran Sub Health Centre Sr Honepe whilst receiving the medical resources said she was very grateful of the support from Nawaeb DDA and L&C Pacific Trading.

“Our catchment is 16,000 people and we are heavily under resourced. The support is timely since our limited stock is depleting,” Sr Honepe said.