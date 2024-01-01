LEGENDARY PNG GUITARIST JOHN ROBERT WARBAT MBE PASSES ON AT 64

Picture By : Quiver Media Promoz

By: Wasita Royale

John Robert Warbat MBE, the renowned Papua New Guinea guitarist and composer, has passed on at the age of 64.

Born on the 23rd July 1962 is Late Warbat, who was recognized as a Member of the British Empire for his contributions to music, died at 3: 21am on Friday morning at Rabaul Provincial Hospital-Nonga due to complications from diabetes.

Warbat was a pioneer in Papua New Guinea’s music industry, with his unique guitar techniques and fusing traditional melodies with contemporary rhythms.Having started with a Ukulele back then at the age of 7; his distinctive style earned him national and international recognition, and he performed with renowned musicians.

“He was my mentor and my father figure, who not only shared his musical mastery.” a young muisican known as Vaii Polly whose Dad is Digby Richard John Paul HoLeong, echoed with grief

“Growing up, my dad and the late Guitar Legend John Warbat were not just bandmates but childhood friends” smiled Polly.

“My dad was a proud member of the Barike Band while MBE John Warbat was shining with Painim Wok” When circumstances led Polly’s parents and siblings overseas, Polly’s dad entrusted him to stay with the Late Legend.

“He nurtured me like his own and embraced me as his own son, guiding me not only in music but in life” Polly added blinking back tears.

“The bond forged in melodies of my two fathers was being cemented in love; both my fathers’ legacy will live on in every note I play.” he whispered

Polly mentioned that the late Legend’s influence has run so deep within all the young musicians in ENB; The Stage Piece Band; The EQF and other Bands. It was his bond with the guitar that had created magic that will continue to inspire and resonate in our music journey.

Warbat is survived by his wife and five children; Daniel, Aida, Digby, Jessy and Corinth. The Funeral will be held on Wednesday 27th of March 2024 at Vunamami Village in Kokopo.