NURSES IN DARU RECEIVED NEW BUS

By Jim John

To help nurses attend to their shifts as well as emergency calls on time in providing medical assistance, Minister for Livestock and South Fly MP Sekie Agisa presented a 15 seater bus to strengthen nursing services at the Daru Provincial Hospital.

Mr Agisa being a former health worker at the hospital said, “working in the space of health is very challenging as it deals with the lives of people and thus, meeting the needs and working conditions of health workers is vital.”

Chief Executive Officer for the South Fly DDA Mr Tawa Gebia said this initiative by the minister will add value to the nursing services at the hospital.

He also highlighted the responsibility of South Fly DDA in providing goods and services within the district which the hospital is no exception.

On behalf of Western PHA and the nurses in Daru, the Acting Hospital Manager Sister Janice Warure thanked all members of South Fly DDA for this timely support to the hospital.

Sr Warure added that the hospital is still in need of a new ambulance, proper beds as well as the hospital needs improvement on its facilities.

The Fly River Provincial Government and the Western PHA are both agreed through an MOU to address and implement the development pillar on quality health for the people of Western Province.