FOREIGNER’S WARNED NOT TO BE INVOLVED IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau sent out a stan warning to the foreign nationals residing in PNG not to consume illicit substances or simply refrain from engaging in criminal activities as they will be dealt with accordingly.

“I will not hesitate to detain foreigners and expel them from the country by way of deportation if your actions are a threat to national security. We will not tolerate foreign criminals in Papua New Guinea,” Hulahau warned.

This warning comes after a recent joint operation conducted in Port Moresby by Immigration and Police Officers, based on intelligence, which they apprehended and detained a foreign national, allegedly from New Zealand, for being in possession of methamphetamine implements and has overstayed his visa.

“I have noted an increasing number of foreign nationals being arrested and charged for consumption and being in possession of illicit drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and related crimes including possession of illegal firearms, ammunitions, operations of brothels and continuous breach of the Migration and Labour Laws.”

“I welcome foreign nationals to invest and work in the country but should you wish to abuse our Laws and engage in illegal activities, I will show you the exit door,” Hulahau said.

Chief Migration Officer Hulahau said ICSA works to protect the borders from unscrupulous foreigners and will not hesitate to deport anyone who is formally charged by Police and found guilty by the court of Law.